S Split (TSE:SBN) Trading 5.9% Higher

S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.76 and last traded at C$5.76, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.44.

The stock has a market cap of $5.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.52.

About S Split (TSE:SBN)

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

