Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2189 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE SBR opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $554.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $52.59.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 958.33% and a net margin of 94.67%. The business had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.