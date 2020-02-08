Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $744,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $185.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,396.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.