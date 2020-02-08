Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.55.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.96. Saia has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,076,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Saia by 78.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 20.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

