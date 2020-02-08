Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.55.
NASDAQ SAIA traded down $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.96. Saia has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $107.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,076,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Saia by 78.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 20.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the period.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
