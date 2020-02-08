Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €96.81 ($112.57).

Shares of SAN stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €93.58 ($108.81). 2,199,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €83.00. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

