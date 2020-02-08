SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised SAP to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.08.
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $135.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $164.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. SAP has a 1 year low of $103.53 and a 1 year high of $140.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.