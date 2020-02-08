SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised SAP to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.08.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $135.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $164.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. SAP has a 1 year low of $103.53 and a 1 year high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

