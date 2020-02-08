SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB One Bancorp is the holding company for SB One Bank a commercial bank. It offers financial products and services which includes checking and savings accounts, commercial and consumer loans, investment, insurance, fund transfer, cash management and online banking services. The company offers SB One Insurance Agency Inc. and wealth management services through Sussex Investment Services. SB One Bancorp, formerly known as Sussex Bancorp, is based in Rockaway, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on SB One Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

SBBX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. SB One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $231.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBBX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

