SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,114,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 23.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $258.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $178.57 and a 52-week high of $270.42.

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

