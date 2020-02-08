Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.91

Scancell Holdings Plc (LON:SCLP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and traded as high as $7.10. Scancell shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 54,610 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $31.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.63.

Scancell (LON:SCLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (0.56) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Scancell news, insider Martin Diggle purchased 2,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £146,250 ($192,383.58).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma.

