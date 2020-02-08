Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,262,014. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

