Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 74,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up 2.1% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.21% of Copart worth $44,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Copart stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.58. The company had a trading volume of 972,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,935. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $104.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average of $85.25.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

