Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 855,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.61 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 16.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 56.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

