SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $15.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCPL. SunTrust Banks started coverage on SciPlay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 86,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.