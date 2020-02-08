Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Scor stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. 26,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,265. Scor has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

