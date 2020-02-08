SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 29,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,291,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,103,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,238,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,282,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,190,000 after acquiring an additional 39,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $280.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

