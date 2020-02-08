Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Cfra from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STX. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Shares of STX stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $3,714,875.19. Also, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,370 shares of company stock valued at $11,037,648. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after acquiring an additional 102,840 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,713,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 994,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after acquiring an additional 208,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,573,000 after acquiring an additional 188,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 651,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 118,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

