Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Position Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,022 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $3,714,875.19. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $296,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,370 shares of company stock worth $11,037,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.10. 2,873,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,434. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

