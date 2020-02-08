SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SPNE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SeaSpine from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.60.

SPNE stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. 267,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,040. The firm has a market cap of $295.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $18.53.

In other SeaSpine news, CEO Keith Valentine purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SeaSpine by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SeaSpine by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

