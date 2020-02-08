Security National Bank Acquires 323 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.3% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,968. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.19 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

