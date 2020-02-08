Security National Bank Buys 13,801 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Security National Bank raised its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the quarter. Heritage Commerce accounts for 1.4% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 148.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,794,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 16.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $5,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

HTBK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 123,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,196. The company has a market cap of $706.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTBK. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.