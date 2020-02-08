Security National Bank Has $1.49 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.55. 931,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,824. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day moving average of $155.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

