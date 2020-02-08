Security National Bank Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.82. 659,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,795. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $192.17 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,999. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

