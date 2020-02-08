SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 872 ($11.47).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 907 ($11.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 894.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 830.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 634.40 ($8.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 911.80 ($11.99).

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

