Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Semtech continues to benefit from its diversification strategy. Further, product differentiation, operational flexibility, and specific focus on fast-growing segments and regions continue to be its key growth drivers. Additionally, Semtech’s solid momentum across industrial and communications markets continues to drive its top-line growth. Moreover, well-performing LoRa business of the company is a major positive. Also, the company is gaining traction across data center, Internet of Things and mobile markets. However, overall global demand environment in key end-markets is a major negative. Also, the company’s weakening momentum in the consumer market and macro headwinds in China remain concerns. Also, intensifying competition in the semiconductor space is a headwind. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTC. ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

SMTC stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. 473,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35. Semtech has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $466,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,775.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,923.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,500 shares of company stock worth $3,026,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Semtech by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Semtech by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Semtech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

