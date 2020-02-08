Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SMTC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 473,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,819. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44. Semtech has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,923.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $466,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,815. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Semtech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Semtech by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Semtech by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

