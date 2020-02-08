Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
SMTC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 473,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,819. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44. Semtech has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.93.
In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,923.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $466,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,815. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Semtech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Semtech by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Semtech by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
