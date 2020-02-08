Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Shares Down 9.3%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12, 25,607 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 470% from the average session volume of 4,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Sernova Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies, including therapeutic cells and local immune protection. The company is developing a Cell Pouch system that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of type-1 diabetes.

