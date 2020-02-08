Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Servicesource International in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Servicesource International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 316,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Servicesource International has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $183.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Servicesource International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

