SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 11,918 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 116.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,184 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Cree by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,256 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cree by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,439 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cree by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Cree stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.93. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CREE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Cree in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

