SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 103.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE:BRO opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

