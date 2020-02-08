SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $156.27 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.43.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

