SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 512,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centurylink by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centurylink by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,565,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,379,000 after acquiring an additional 738,152 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,943,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,974,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,217,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,640,000 after acquiring an additional 136,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

CTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of CTL opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.29.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.