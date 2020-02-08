SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $97.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.35. Saia Inc has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

