SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,153 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after buying an additional 50,494 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of WTR opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

