Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 750.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPS. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 824,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,106,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 88,067 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000.

JPS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 508,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,206. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

