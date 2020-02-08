Shaker Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,573 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 144,310 shares during the period. Boulder Growth & Income Fund accounts for about 2.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIF. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 63.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 69.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BIF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 45,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,144. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

