Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 290.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,026 shares during the period. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd makes up approximately 1.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 586.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. 213,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,542. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

