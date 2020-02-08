Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 64,561 Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 11,193.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000.

Shares of HYI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $16.03.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

