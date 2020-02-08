Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 66,493 Shares of Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,493 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Master Int. Income were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Int. Income in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Putnam Master Int. Income by 70.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 8,483.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Master Int. Income stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,252. Putnam Master Int. Income has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

About Putnam Master Int. Income

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

