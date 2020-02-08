SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine cut shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SharpSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. 122,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,765. The company has a market cap of $144.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. SharpSpring has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 54.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 47.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the third quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 14.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 20.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the second quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

