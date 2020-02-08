Sherritt International’s (S) “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Sherritt International (TSE:S)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

