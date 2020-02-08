Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $61,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 178.6% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $57,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock opened at $478.69 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.62. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Shopify from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pi Financial cut Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.14.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

