Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rank Group (LON:RNK)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Rank Group stock opened at GBX 297 ($3.91) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 40.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 278.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 219.71. Rank Group has a 52 week low of GBX 144 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 290.50 ($3.82).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Rank Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

In other Rank Group news, insider Christopher Bell acquired 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05). Also, insider William Floydd acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($71,033.94).

Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

