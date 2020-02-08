Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIE. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.69 ($148.47).

SIE stock traded down €0.38 ($0.44) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €108.30 ($125.93). The stock had a trading volume of 2,464,001 shares. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €105.38.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

