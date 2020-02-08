Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €43.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.10 ($43.14) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.07 ($48.92).

SHL opened at €40.77 ($47.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.45. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

