Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €43.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.10 ($43.14) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.07 ($48.92).

SHL opened at €40.77 ($47.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.45. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

