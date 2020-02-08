Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives $15.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research firms recently commented on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Sientra stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. 425,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.36. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 122.95% and a negative net margin of 143.76%. Sientra’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sientra by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sientra during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

