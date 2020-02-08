Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLED. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 31,059 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 80,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $177.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.82 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

