Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,311 shares of company stock worth $1,918,322 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

