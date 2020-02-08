Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.57 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,621 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $131.82 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,108 shares of company stock worth $12,050,255 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura upped their target price on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

