Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,670 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 28,294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Argus set a $82.00 price objective on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.