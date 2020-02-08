Sigma Planning Corp Invests $1.29 Million in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.31% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,523,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth $446,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $472,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $67.06 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06.

